The clocks have just moved forward, which is a sign that the official start of spring is around the corner. Marc Saltzman joined CTV Morning Live with the latest innovations in technology that we can get our hands on. Saltzman has been reporting on the high-tech industry since 1996 and always keeps a pulse on the latest gears and gadgets. Here are the items he highlighted during his latest visit on the show:

Samsung Galaxy S20: This family of smartphones are a trio of 5G-ready devices. In an era that instantly sharing our best moments through photos and videos this is the perfect companion. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has the capability of shooting 8K video and has a 100x zoom. It's the perfect companion for all the cherry blossom shutterbugs.

Marley No Bounds Sport Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: It's almost time to dust off the patio furniture and make those backyard memories. This weatherproof speaker has great battery life and allows you to take quality sound along on all your outdoor adventures.

LG Gram Laptop: Portablity is key with so many of us on the go. The LG Gram Laptop is the world's lightest 17-inch laptop according to Guiness. It weighs just under three pounds.

U By Moen Smart Faucet: This isn't your ordinary kitchen faucet. The U By Moen Smart Faucet is voice-activated and hands-free. It offers the ablity to dispense a specific amount of water that you need for cookihng and can dispense it at a precise temperature. If you are a multi tasker that needs a second set of hands this Smart Faucet fills the role as your kitchen assistant.

Husqvarna Automower 115H: The return of the spring season means that outdoor chores will be ramping up. This robotic lawnmower is ideal for a small to medium sized yard. It can quietly cut your grass rain or shine. You can have your lawn looking pristine with the only finger you'll have to lift being the one you use to open the Automower app.

Marc Saltzman