

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





For the second day in a row, late spring snow has hit the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada posted to Twitter saying there was a "cool airmass" bringing snow to the area.

"Showers/flurries will end this evening," the tweet added.

The cool airmass brings snow once again to the Okanagan Connector #BCHwy97C June 20, 2019. Showers/flurries will end this evening with the snow level near 1600m. #BCStorm @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/9o1EjJPT9D — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 20, 2019

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area saying there was "unseasonable snowfall." The special weather statement ended that afternoon and another has not been issued since.

On Tuesday, forecasters warned of thunderstorms in the area, and that hail was possible closer to the Alberta border.