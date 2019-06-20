Spring snow hits Okanagan Connector for second day
DriveBC highway camera shows snowy conditions along the Okanagan Connector at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (DriveBC photo)
Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 4:05PM PDT
For the second day in a row, late spring snow has hit the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Brenda Mines.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada posted to Twitter saying there was a "cool airmass" bringing snow to the area.
"Showers/flurries will end this evening," the tweet added.
On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area saying there was "unseasonable snowfall." The special weather statement ended that afternoon and another has not been issued since.
On Tuesday, forecasters warned of thunderstorms in the area, and that hail was possible closer to the Alberta border.