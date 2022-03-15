Spring into the Season with these Top Trends

VANCOUVER -

Signs of spring are popping up all over the Lower Mainland.

Carly Ostroff, fashion and beauty expert, joined CTV Morning Live with the top trends to spring into the season.

Bold eye makeup: Vibrant shimmer and glitter shadows are coming back this season in a big way. Sephora Collection Charged Up liquid eyeshadow is lightweight, buildable and sets without creasing, fallout or fading.

Vegan strength and length: The winter months can do a number on hair health. Aveeno has launched plant protein shampoo and conditioner. The vegan formula is designed to nourish and strengthen strands, while leaving hair soft and manageable.

Moisturize while giving back: OLAY has launched their limited edition Face the STEM gap Space Jar. OLAY is on a mission to double the number of women in STEM by 2030. OLAY started with a $1 million pledge in 2020 and is continuing with a second $1 million commitment in 2022 to help close the STEM gap.

Make a statement: Bold colours and unique design are on trend when it comes to handbags for the spring season. Marshalls has a wide variety at affordable price points, which makes updating any look an easy option.

Have an eye for style: Specsavers has now arrived in Canada. They believe quality eyecare and eyewear should be affordable to all. A stylish new pair of frames can add fresh style to any look.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.