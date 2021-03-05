VANCOUVER -- The clocks spring forward on Sunday March 14th.

This means an hour of sleep is lost and that can take a toll, especially during a pandemic.

On CTV Morning Live Jason Wiersma of Best Buy joined the show to share some of the latest innovations in sleep technology.

Here were his top picks to aid in a good nights rest.

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds II Truly Wireless Earbuds - These Sleepbuds play content from the Bose sleep app with more than 30 curated sounds.

VOCOlinc Flowerbud Smart Wi-Fi Aroma Diffuser - This diffuser features a 300ml-capacity tank that can be filled with essential oils and lend tranquility to any sleeping space.

LectroFan Noise & Fan Machine - This fan machine generates 20 different sounds and has the convenience of a built in timer.

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 25.4mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking - This stylish smartwatch tracks steps, calories and sleep.

iHome Himalayan Salt Lamp Sound Therapy Machine - This genuine salt rock helps to refresh and enhance sleeping space.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these sleep tech solutions.