The grey winter days will soon be behind us. After spending so much time enduring gloomy weather in the Lower Mainland many people are craving the fresh feel of spring. Ever New Melbourne is an ideal destination to reinvigorate your wardrobe for the new season. There are three locations that can be found in British Columbia. Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, Guildford Town Centre in Surrey and CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver. The Ever New Melbourne downtown Vancouver location has just opened its brand new concept store. Celebrity Stylist Kim Appelt joined the CTV Morning Live team on site to provide some wardrobe inspiration and share the latest wearable trends.

Spring is the season of a light and bright colour palette. Some of the most popular shades include soft pinks, earthy browns and fresh blues and greens. Florals are a theme that pop up every single spring, but Ever New brings a flare of originality to this seasonal classic. All of their floral prints are hand painted patterns. Therefore, you won't find the designs anywhere else. Your style can ultimately be as unique as you are.

Kim Appelt shared some trendy casual looks, chic work wear, transitional outerwear and outfits for a full range of formal occasions. She ultimately recommends looking through the store and choosing items that resonate with you. With such a wide array of options you can find key pieces that highlight your best assets. Ever New carries items for all shapes in a pocket friendly price point so you won't have any issues creating a look from head to toe. The Ever New team has an array of accessories so you can complete your outfit in a way that expresses your own personal style.

Ever New Melbourne is a brand that was founded in 2006 and now has more than 300 retail stores globally. The Ever New team stays on top of seasonal trends while creating looks that celebrate modern femininity. You can shop their full collection online or enjoy an in person shopping experience with the guidance of in-store experts.

Ever New Melbourne

Kim Appelt