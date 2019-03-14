

The Vancouver International Airport is warning spring break travellers to give themselves extra time.

In a statement issued Thursday, YVR said it is expecting a daily average of close to 75,000 passengers during the break, which in most school districts runs from March 16 to 31.

The warning comes as Canada's decision to ground Boeing's Max 8 and 9 aircrafts threatens to make this year's vacation a particularly busy one.

YVR's warning focused on parking, saying "some of our parking lots are expected to reach capacity during this period."

Airport officials said they're encouraging those who are able to do so to take the Canada Line to YVR instead of driving.

Those who have to drive are encouraged to leave extra time to find their parking spot and to review the details of their parking reservation before they show up.

The tips come just a day after Canada joined more than 50 countries around the world in closing off its airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircrafts over safety concerns – a move that led to delays and cancellations affecting thousands of customer this week.

This type of plane was involved in an Ethiopian Airlines crash that left all 157 people onboard, including 18 Canadians, dead over the weekend.

And while YVR did not say it expects the move to cause delays during spring break, one travel agent who has been dealing worried customers since Transportation Minister Marc Garneau's announcement Tuesday days says that will likely be the case.

"Spring break would be affected for sure," George Perianu of Sinclair Travel told CTV News. "I don't know if they will be able to accommodate everybody because it's normally busy."

Air Canada operates 24 Max planes, and WestJet has 13. That makes up roughly six per cent of both their fleets.

Both airlines have said they are trying to swap out aircraft and rebook passengers as quickly as possible.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung