Spooky prices aren't expected to scare Canadian Halloween shoppers

The cost of just about everything from candies to costumes is enough to give buyers a fright, but research by the Retail Council of Canada finds shoppers plan to spend more or about the same this Halloween as they did last year.

The survey suggests food, candy, alcohol, costumes and home decor are among the top spending categories.

Retail strategist David Ian Gray said Halloween has always been a hit, partly because it’s so popular with little trick-or-treaters.

“They don't have wallets but they have a lot of influence,” he said. “They're influencing the parents, and the the parents are getting their costumes, they're getting the candy.”

Then year after year, those candy bowls get refilled and new costumes are bought.

“The supply of product to support an activity around Halloween has exponentially grown,” added Gray. “So I think the demand was always there, the interest is always there in celebrating the event. Now, there's way more things to get.”

Towering outdoor ghouls and goblins that move and light up at night are among the hottest trends for people who like to decorate their homes.

The survey also suggests that more people plan to shop locally for Halloween than they have in the past.