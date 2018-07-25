

CTV Vancouver





A Victoria organization that helps link up refugees with private sponsors says the need is greater than ever, but fewer people are signing up.

When Margie Parikh first saw footage of Syrian refugees in 2015, she knew she had to do something.

"We just said, 'If we can't make it happen, who can?'" she recalled three years later to CTV.

She and some friends agreed to sponsor a refugee, a process she described as both amazing and challenging.

"It's been sad at times, it's been very fulfilling," she said.

Parikh reached out to Victoria's Inter-Cultural Association and applied through the blended visa office-referred program, which matches refugees identified for resettlement with Canadian sponsors.

"(BVOR) is a really unique program where the government pays a good contribution for the first year and the sponsors pick up the rest of the cost," said Sabine Lehr, a private sponsorship manager with the ICA.

Along with emotional and social support, sponsors help with housing and living expenses. For one person, that's about $20,000.

"We do sometimes have some money available to help with seed funding," Lehr said.

But interest in the program is declining. She warned hundreds of spaces reserved for refugees could be lost in B.C. and across Canada.

"That would be a tragedy given how many refugees there are in the world today," Lehr said. The UN estimates that number to be more than 25 million.

And the people coming through the BVOR program are extremely vulnerable, she said.

"They have been selected based on their specific needs and based on the fact they have no other solution. Every person counts. That's why we're calling on people to come forward right now."

Parikh said it's been a lot of work, but worth it to help someone in need.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan