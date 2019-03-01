

Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver





Hundreds of New Westminster elementary students took to the ice Friday, all in the name of math and science.

Students raced bobsleds with names ranging from the "Banana Copter," "The Kraken King," to "The New (Unsinkable) Titanic," as part of the first annual bobsled competition held at historic Queens Park Arena.

Teacher Gary Patten was the announcer for the high-energy competition that not only had them racing cardboard bobsleds, but also doing much more.

"Their challenge was to design, construct and race a cardboard bobsled across the ice rink," he said. "They learned about force and motion and friction and inertia."

Kids were given a limited amount of cardboard, packing tape, duct tape and a crazy carpet.

The bobsled required two riders, with another three allowed to push.

"I think I liked the designing it most, putting it all together with the different projects we had," said Dean Self, one of the students participating in the competition.

The goal was for students to use math, science, art and personal skills on the two-week project.

Patten was surprised by the response from teachers and students.

"I threw this out to all the elementary schools in the district and a whole bunch of teachers signed up," he said.

The rink filled with the noise of kids cheering as participants slid to victory and others just managed to stay upright.