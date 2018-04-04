

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 20s is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit led to a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls about a man allegedly assaulting a woman in the 33300-block of Hawthorne Avenue. Police say witnesses reported that the woman was then dragged to a vehicle and forced inside.

When police reached the scene, a red 2005 Chevy Malibu drove away with the suspect and victim inside.

Police followed the car and deployed a spike belt in the area of Wheel Avenue and Townline Road before the suspect vehicle collided with an Abbotsford Police Department pickup truck.

None of the officers involved in the crash were injured, and the 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

He is now facing several charges, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of a no contact order.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries is unclear. Investigators said she and the suspect knew each other prior to the alleged assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).