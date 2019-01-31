Spike belt used to stop erratic driver in Langley
A 37-year-old Langley man has been arrested after driving erratically on Jan. 30, 2019.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 1:18PM PST
RCMP were forced to use a spike belt to stop a man driving erratically in Langley on Wednesday.
Police say they responded to a call of a possibly impaired driver at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of 200 Street and 56 Avenue. Mounties then received a follow-up call that the car had struck another vehicle.
The spike belt was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop in the 19800 block of 44 Avenue.
Mounties say the 37-year-old driver was unco-operative but was arrested.
Police have requested a blood warrant as they believe alcohol is possibly a factor.