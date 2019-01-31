

CTV Vancouver





RCMP were forced to use a spike belt to stop a man driving erratically in Langley on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a call of a possibly impaired driver at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of 200 Street and 56 Avenue. Mounties then received a follow-up call that the car had struck another vehicle.

The spike belt was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop in the 19800 block of 44 Avenue.

Mounties say the 37-year-old driver was unco-operative but was arrested.

Police have requested a blood warrant as they believe alcohol is possibly a factor.