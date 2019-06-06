

Two people have been arrested after what police describe as a chase across the Fraser Valley ending with a spike belt, a police dog and a man in a hedge.

Police say it started with a report of a stolen Chilliwack car on May 29, which officers linked to a report of a suspicious vehicle reported to Hope RCMP.

Mounties say the vehicle refused to stop for police and was later spotted travelling westbound on Highway 7 from Yale.

Aggasiz RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service were called in and resorted to using a spike belt at the Highway 9 interchange in a failed attempt to stop the car.

The car was then found abandoned shortly afterwards near Pixley Lane in Agassiz.

Mounties said police dog Griff began tracking a scent from the car and found a 33-year-old Hope man hiding in a cedar hedge.

"A team of RCMP and Lower Mainland Integrated Team resources were responsible for tracking the stolen vehicle across jurisdictional boundaries," said Cpl. Mike Rail, with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “However in the business of tracking it doesn’t hurt to have a 'ringer' like Griff in the field.”

A second man, a 36-year-old from Agassiz was arrested and released later that morning.

Rail says Agassiz RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service is continuing to gather evidence for their investigation.