A woman behind the wheel of a red car was boxed-in by Surrey RCMP early Friday morning after reports of erratic driving, including driving over a grass sports field.

Mounties were alerted to the driver near 106 Avenue and 130 Street around 4 a.m. They say when officers attempted to talk to the woman there were indications she was impaired.

Police say the driver ended up running over a spike belt, then driving away on deflated tires.

At one point the vehicle drove over a grass sports field before the driver maneuvered back on to City Parkway, according to police.

Witnesses say the driver was eventually boxed in and arrested by Surrey RCMP on 104 Avenue near King George Boulevard.

Two police vehicles were towed from the scene Friday morning. Both a Surrey RCMP SUV and an unmarked police SUV were damaged.

The area on 104 near King George where the crash happened was closed for a few hours overnight as part of the investigation, but re-opened around 7 a.m.