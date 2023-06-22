Speed, impaired driving believed to be factors in deadly Vancouver collision: police

A 28-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning, which police believe was the result of speed and impaired driving.

Investigators are collecting evidence at Burrard and West Georgia streets, where first responders say the collision happened just before 3 a.m.

A blue Honda Accord was stopped at a red light at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a white Plymouth Voyager, according to a statement by the Vancouver Police Department.

BC Emergency Health Services says six ambulances responded to the scene and three people were rushed to hospital.

Among them was the 34-year-old driver of the van, which police say caught fire as a result of the collision.

The person who was driving the Honda and one of their passengers were also taken to hospital, according to the VPD.

“A second passenger in the Honda died on scene,” the police statement reads. “Although the investigation is in the early stages, it is believed speed and impaired driving contributed to the crash.

A BCEHS spokesperson told CTV News that two of the patients are in critical condition, but was unable to provide details on the third patient.

The VPD is asking anyone with information, or dash-cam video of the Plymouth driving on West Georgia Street in the moments leading up to the crash, to contact its Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.