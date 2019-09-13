

Alyse Kotyk, Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a major collision on Prior Street, near Vancouver's Georgia Viaduct Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area shortly after midnight. They say a 30-year-old driver had stopped at a red light in a black Land Rover. The driver was hit from behind by a grey Mazda, which was driven by a 22-year-old man.

There were four people in the Land Rover and two in the Mazda, police say. There was significant damage to the front-end of the Mazda and a passenger from the vehicle was taken to hospital with a back injury.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours and collision investigators focused their attention on a skid mark on the road and the Mazda. Several evidence markers were also laid at the scene. The cars have since been towed and the roads have been reopened.

Eastbound Georgia Viaduct has reopened following a VPD investigation into overnight crash involving Mazda 3 & Range Rover that sent one person to hospital.



"Speed and alcohol are factors in the collision, and the driver of the Mazda faces charges for impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample," said Const. Steve Addison in an emailed statement.

All roads have since reopened.