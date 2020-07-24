VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Lower Mainland and most of the southern portion of British Columbia in advance of what's expected to be a very warm start to the next week.

The agency says a ridge of high pressure will build over the weekend, producing the highest temperature seen so far this summer in the Lower Mainland, as well as on Vancouver Island and on the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Temperatures in those areas are expected to reach the low 30s on Sunday and Monday before beginning to decline Tuesday as the ridge weakens, Environment Canada says.

In the provincial Interior, including the Okanagan Valley and the Kootenay region, temperatures may climb into the high 30s, and hot air is expected to persist until Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

"Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens, providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat related illnesses," the agency says. "Heat warnings may eventually be issued for some southern interior regions as we get closer to the start of the hot weather. Environment Canada issues heat warnings for the southern B.C. interior when we expect two consecutive days of maximums of 35 degrees or higher with an overnight minimum of 18 degrees or higher."

Across the province, Environment Canada is reminding residents to take measures to reduce their exposure to the heat.

Among the agency's recommendations are to stay cool and hydrated, particularly between 1 and 5 p.m.; limit outdoor activity to early morning and evening; dress for the weather; keep homes cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using air conditioners, and preparing meals that don't require an oven; and never leave children or pets alone in parked cars.