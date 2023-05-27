Special prosecutor named in investigation of B.C. school board trustee

Gurveen Dhaliwal, a New Westminster school board trustee, is shown in this photo from the board's website. (Image credit: newwestschools.ca) Gurveen Dhaliwal, a New Westminster school board trustee, is shown in this photo from the board's website. (Image credit: newwestschools.ca)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town

Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener