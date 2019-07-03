There is no place like the pool for swimmer Genny Verge.

"I just love it because you can go in the water and if you're not having a great day, you can go in and leave it in the pool and I feel great getting out,” Genny told CTV News.

The 21-year-old is a dedicated athlete, excelling in backstroke and butterfly. But that’s not the only thing she’s known for. Genny also has a knack for bringing a bit of attitude into the pool with her.

"I think some of the coaches experience that,” she said. “It’s in a good way though, just sassy, witty, just myself, just Genny, nothing too crazy!”

That sassiness has helped Genny reach the pinnacle of her sport, where she’s earned 19 medals, 11 of which are gold. They come from meets like the Provincials Games, the Canada Summer Games, Nationals, and most recently, the World Games in Abu Dhabi, where she was part of Team Canada’s Special Olympic squad.

"It was really awesome, but also really humbling and eye opening,” Genny recalls. “I had an amazing time, being able to meet so many people from other countries and being able to compete at such a high level of competition was really great."

But while Genny is enjoying her success now, her love for swimming didn’t come naturally. It was only after a bit of encouragement from her mom that she realized what she was missing out on.

“I worked in aquatics so I was very familiar with Special O and the athletes,” Cathy Verge, Genny’s mom said. “I wanted Genny to experience it, she wasn’t very open-minded about it, but I told her, you have to come, you have to try it at least eight times, and she did, and really enjoyed it.”

Genny’s mom has been by her side ever since, working as one her coaches in the Special Olympics program – something Genny has mixed feelings about.

"You know, I say it like this. She's my mom in my life, but on the deck she's my coach, and sometimes I have to separate that,” Genny said. “She's great and has supported me, she's been there eight years as well, so, love you mom!"

In the eight years since she first jumped in, Genny’s passion in the pool has turned into a full time job. When she’s not swimming laps, you can find her in the gym, as her goal is to stay strong and compete in longer events. Genny said none of her success would have happened if it weren’t for Special Olympics.

"I think it has given me a lot of tools, and being an athlete, you meet a lot of people and they love the sport, and you know, we all fit in. It’s a community, so you’re accepted no matter what, so I never feel judged or anything, I just feel like I’m being myself,” Genny said.

But there’s more to it than just winning medals. Genny is also wanting to show that all athletes are equal.

“We’re all athletes, and the same rules apply to everyone, whether you're able body or Special O, we're all people," she said. "Yes we're athletes, but we're all people, remember that, and we all love sport."