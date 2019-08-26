Dozens gathered on the shores of the Fraser River at the Cheam Fishing Village north of Aggasiz Monday.

The meeting was called to promote peaceful fishing in what has been a lean year in the river.

"I’ve been around awhile and this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Rod Clapton, President of the B.C Federation of Drift Fishers.

Clapton is also a founding member of the Fraser River Peacekeepers, a group that was formed when the conflict between First Nations and recreational fishers peaked.

The 2009 confrontation ended with a fisherman shooting a local chief in the face with a pellet gun.

“There is now a venue that either community can go to if they have an issue,” Clapton said. “So we’re able to identify potential conflict and eliminate it.”

Clapton explained over the years, the tension has eased.

Except for this year — with the fishing stocks as low as anyone can remember, there is potential for more animosity.

“Obviously all the problems have not gone away,” he said.

Without a significant amount of fish running through the Fraser at Cheam Fishing Village, those who depend on the river are also worried about the upcoming months.

“It means a number of the families are going to go without fish during this winter season,” said Sto-lo Grand Chief Clarence Pennier.

Part of the reason why the fish stock is low this year was contributed by a rock slide in the Fraser River north of Lillooet, making the lean year even worse.