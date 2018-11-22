As the government was preparing to suspend two senior officers of the legislature this week, Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested one role could be temporarily filled by his own special advisor, according to the BC Liberals.

Opposition house leader Mary Polak said the decision to remove Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz was discussed at a meeting Monday night between her, Plecas, a lawyer and the NDP and Green house leaders.

An affidavit signed by Polak says Plecas "stated his wish" that his advisor, Alan Mullen, be appointed acting sergeant-at-arms, an interim position. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Polak called the suggestion "not appropriate."

"He expressed the wish and was immediately cut off and told no," Polak said.

Mullen was hired by Plecas, and his duties included investigating the two senior officers before the files were handed off to the RCMP. At a news conference Wednesday, Mullen referred to himself as Plecas's friend.

No specific details about the allegations involving James and Lenz were discussed at Monday's meeting, according to Polak, but the house leaders were told special prosecutors had already been appointed in the case.

That information alone was enough to justify Tuesday's unanimous vote to suspend James and Lenz from their positions, she added.

"Regardless of what other information the Speaker or others may have had, the house leaders being advised that specials prosecutors had been appointed meant that the appropriate action was the motion," Polak said.

On Tuesday, the government revealed James and Lenz are the focus of an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation, the details of which are being kept firmly under wraps. Authorities haven’t even confirmed which RCMP unit is handling the probe.

One of the few pieces of information shared with the public is that an investigation began internally in January, and was prompted by concerns from Plecas.

The RCMP was only called to investigate in September, and two special prosecutors were assigned to help police with the case in October.

"As the months went on, we gathered more information, and that just got passed off," Mullen told reporters Wednesday.

The BC Liberals have had little love for Plecas since he agreed to serve as Speaker last year, preventing the NDP from having to put up one of its own MLAs and strengthening the party's frail minority government.

Plecas, who was then a Liberal MLA, was promptly kicked out of the party.