The BC SPCA has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a tiny kitten was found dead with a rope around its neck in Kelowna.

A woman discovered the animal's lifeless body Monday morning in an alleyway near Ponto and McIntosh roads, in the north end of the city. Photos of the disturbing scene were then shared on Facebook, in a post meant to alert pet owners in the area.

"This is beyond horrifying," Facebook user Julie Fidler wrote in the post. "If you have outdoor pets, especially cats, PLEASE be diligent with them and keep them inside at night."

The incident was also reported to the SPCA, which has since claimed the kitten's remains and sent them for testing to determine how the animal died.

"We've sent the body off for a necropsy," spokesperson Lori Chortyk told CTV News. "That's how we'll be able to determine if the kitten died of hanging."

Regardless of whether the animal was intentionally asphyxiated, Chortyk said the circumstances of the discovery are troubling.

"It's a pretty odd situation, even if the kitten died naturally," she added.

While they wait for the test results, investigators are asking anyone who might have information on the kitten – which was only about six weeks old – to come forward.

"There's not a lot of clues for us to follow, so we really rely on information and tips from the public," Chortyk said.

"Someone will know this kitten. Someone will know what happened to it."