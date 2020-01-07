VANCOUVER -- The B.C. SPCA is investigating after a dog fell to its death from a highrise in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood over the weekend.

The three-year-old Australian shepherd died Sunday after falling from 918 Cooperage Way, a 24-storey condo building near BC Place Stadium.

Kathryn Holm, chief licence inspector for the City of Vancouver, said the animal plummeted from the 21st floor.

"The animal did not survive the fall," Holm said in an email statement. "Thankfully this is not a common occurrence. We are not aware of any similar incidents."

Some bystanders who witnessed the fall or aftermath said it was a terrible sight.

"It's heartbreaking," wrote one Twitter user who said she saw the dog falling on Sunday. "PLEASE don't leave your dogs and cats on your balcony."

The SPCA has taken possession of the dog's remains and is investigating the disturbing incident, but has not confirmed the circumstances that led up to the animal's death.

In an email, spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said the SPCA is still trying to determine whether cruelty charges are warranted against "the person responsible for allowing the dog to be in that dangerous situation."

There's no evidence to suggest the dog was either thrown or pushed to its death, according to the animal welfare agency.