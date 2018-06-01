

The BC SPCA is investigating after a woman reported witnessing a cat being abandoned at a Richmond, B.C. park last week.

Kathy Miller was leaving work at Garry Point Park when she witnessed something strange.

"I noticed a woman crouching – not behind the tree but near the tree here – and saw her shaking a container," she told CTV News.

"At first I thought it was a backpack, but then as I got closer I noticed this grey cat go streaking past me. So, it was then I put two and two together and realized she was dumping her cat."

Miller said she saw the woman duck behind her car. She told the woman the cat was getting away and she needed to go find it.

"She walked over to the car and pretended to look around and then stood there and kept looking back at me," she said.

Then the women got into her car and left, leaving the cat in the busy parking lot.

"I honestly thought it'd be run over," Miller said.

People in the parking lot tried to capture the cat, then a dog arrived and tried to attack the feline, she said.

"It tried to get away, tried to go up the tree twice and couldn't, ripped out its claws," she said.

"It's still upsetting. It's very disturbing."

Eventually they did get to the cat, who ended up getting treatment for a cold and torn dewclaw at a Richmond shelter.

Pat Johnson, from the Regional Animal Protection Society, said the shelter is grateful Miller noticed what was going on.

"An organization like ours can't have eyes and ears everywhere so we really depend on animal-loving members of the public to help us," Johnson said.

But it never should have happened in the first place, she added.

"When we adopt a companion animal, it's a promise forever, and if something happens that it isn't possible to keep that forever promise to the animal – we can't stress enough – bring them to your local shelter. That is the very reason we exist, so that things like this do not happen to animals."

The SPCA said it's investigating the cat's case, and that it's illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to abandon a pet. They have had charges accepted for abandonment in the past, but approval depends on the details gathered.

They are looking for the cat's owner to interview them and inform them of the law.

The SPCA reminded the public that it's easy to place animals now, and former owners don't face much stigma when they surrender their pets.

The cat, who was given the name Francine, isn't ready for adoption yet. She needs to recover and then get spayed.

However, Johnson said the cat who loves to cuddle is in good condition and will soon be healthy and looking for a forever home.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos