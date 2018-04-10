

Tiffany Goodwein, CTV Vancouver





An annual Vancouver fireworks competition will see teams from South Korea, Sweden and South Africa lighting up the night sky this summer.

This is the first time South Korea will take to the skies to perform, and it's been several years since South Africa took part in the competition.

The lineup for the 2018 Honda Celebration of Light was unveiled Tuesday, with Canada absent from the list. A local team took part competed last year as part of the Canada 150 celebrations, and Canadians went head-to-head with China and Brazil in 2015.

This year, the annual event has a new twist: All three countries will have to incorporate "love" into their fireworks displays and music, a theme chosen by the public.

"We anticipate about 1.4 million people over the three days of the festival," event co-chair Heather Owen said.

"Approximately 30 per cent of the people come from outside the Lower Mainland, and with 15 per cent coming from outside of Canada."

South Africa is expected to take to the skies on July 28, followed by Sweden on Aug. 1 and South Korea on Aug. 4.