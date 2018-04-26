

B.C.'s South Coast saw a second day of record-breaking temperatures Thursday as a high pressure ridge caused the mercury to soar in parts of the region.

Squamish topped its all-time April 26 high of 25.8 set back in 1987 when temperatures reached a balmy 28 C in the afternoon.

In Agassiz, the daily high of 27.5 C exceeded the previous record of 26.6 C from 2004 by nearly a degree.

West Vancouver also saw its warmest April 26 in 23 years, with a high of 22.1 C.

Cultus Lake broke its 1947 record of 27.8 C with a temperature of 28.8 C, and temperatures in Abbotsford reached 27 C, topping the all-time high of 25.9 for the day.

Records also fell in parts of Vancouver Island, including in Victoria and Malahat.

Thursday marked a second consecutive day of unseasonably warm temperatures in the South Coast.

Chilliwack, Squamish, Pitt Meadows, West Vancouver and Sechelt all broke temperature records on Wednesday.

The hot, sunny conditions are expected to last through Friday before temperatures drop into the teens and wet weather rolls in.

Metro Vancouver also announced bylaw officers will begin enforcing lawn watering restrictions two weeks early this year in response to increased pressure on the supply due to climate change and population growth.

Between May 1 and Oct. 15, residential watering will be allowed at even-numbered addresses only Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Owners of odd-numbered homes can water Thursdays and Sundays between 4 and 9 a.m.

Residents will be allowed water their plants during the same morning hours any day if they're using a sprinkler, or at any time if they're watering by hand or using drip irrigation.

