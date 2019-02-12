

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





Snow in Metro Vancouver is a rare occurrence but as video proves, there are plenty of British Columbians on the South Coast who know how to enjoy themselves on a snow day.

Take Rory the Westie, whose owner posted this video on Twitter of him prancing in the snow before getting in a bit too deep for his own good.

I iz fuming ���� daddy knew this white cold stuff on ma pawsies was too deep for me... looks iz almost vanished in it.... i had to BOL to get out of here #Westie #westietude #snow #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/LOtYQIiZCy — Rory & Fraser The Westies (@rorythewestie) February 12, 2019

Or these three otters captured by P.G. Marton, rolling and playing on a dock, even sampling some of the finer frozen fare.