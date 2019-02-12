Snow in Metro Vancouver is a rare occurrence but as video proves, there are plenty of British Columbians on the South Coast who know how to enjoy themselves on a snow day.
Take Rory the Westie, whose owner posted this video on Twitter of him prancing in the snow before getting in a bit too deep for his own good.
Or these three otters captured by P.G. Marton, rolling and playing on a dock, even sampling some of the finer frozen fare.
Those three weren’t the only otters seen enjoying a rare snow day on the South Coast – the Vancouver Aquarium’s Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Hardy, and Rialto all joined in the fun.
Unfortunately for the two-legged residents of the country’s third-largest city, the frosty deluge pummeling the South Coast is often less than ideal.
As Twitter user @phildoty11 captured, this truck driver looks like he might have wound up in a bad spot sliding across an intersection, before deftly recovering for a three-point turn.
Some drivers had worse luck than others, until a helping hand came around. One man decided to take matters into his own feet, bracing himself behind a stuck taxi, helping the cab up a hill.
Some people opted for more unconventional methods of transportation, like this man riding a suburban tow-bar, much to the chagrin of Richmond RCMP.
Kids across Metro Vancouvercertainly got into the spirit, as CTV’s Shelley Moore got an up-close look at a few young sledders at Almond Park in Point Grey.