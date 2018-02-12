

CTV Vancouver





Enjoy the Family Day sun while it lasts – there's snow in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that Metro Vancouver residents could see a blast of snowfall starting on Tuesday afternoon.

"Arctic air has been in place over the South Coast for several days. A potent storm system over the Alaskan Panhandle will advance southwards on Tuesday, bringing Pacific moisture into the mix," the weather agency said.

Snow accumulations of up to 15 centimetres in some areas are possible by Wednesday morning, particularly away from the Strait of Georgia.

The statement applies to Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.