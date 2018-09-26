

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The son of a couple whose small private plane disappeared during a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C., is thanking searchers for their efforts.

James Pickard's parents Geoff and Judy Pickard boarded the plane on Sept. 14, and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre officially called off the search six days later.

Pickard says in a statement issued through the Victoria-based centre that his father was a cautious and careful pilot who did not hesitate to cancel flight plans due to poor conditions.

He says that before the flight, his father repeatedly checked the weather, which can change in an instant in the Rocky Mountains.

The last known location of the Pickards' white, single-engine home-built plane was northwest of Blue River, near Murtle Lake in B.C.

Pickard says the family intends to continue searching for the couple from Chilliwack and is appealing to anyone flying, hiking or skiing in the area to keep a lookout for aircraft.