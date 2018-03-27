Son convicted of second-degree murder in death of Richmond woman
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A Richmond, B.C. man was found guilty Tuesday for his role in the death of his mother in 2015.
Darwin Lescano was convicted of second-degree murder nearly three years after family members found the body of 62-year-old Redelma Belisario in her home.
Her son, who was 38 at the time, was identified as a suspect immediately, and was charged less than a month after her death.
"This was a tragic case and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Belisario," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
IHIT thanked Richmond Mounties, Vancouver police and Integrated Forensic Identification Services for their help in the investigation.
Lescano will be sentenced at a later date.