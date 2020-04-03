VANCOUVER -- A man has been arrested in Vancouver and charged with second-degree murder after his mother's body was found in her home in Squamish Wednesday night.

Police were called to the home of 64-year-old Barbara Waite around 11:40 p.m. that night after a family member reported finding a body inside the home, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT was called in to investigate after front-line officers determined Waite had met with foul play.

A short time later, officers from the Vancouver Police Department took Waite's 21-year-old son, Ryan Grantham, into custody in Vancouver. He has been now been charged with second-degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9, police said.

Sea to Sky RCMP first notified the public of the suspicious death on Thursday afternoon, saying IHIT had been called to a home in the 40000 block of Government Road in Squamish, where a woman's body had been found.

As of Friday, IHIT said the investigation was "still in its infancy," despite the arrest of Grantham and the charges being laid against him.

Investigators are still "completing priority tasks and collecting further evidence," IHIT said, noting that Sea to Sky RCMP, the VPD, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service were all assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Waite's death who has yet to speak to police is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.