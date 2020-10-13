VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a bizarre series of events they say played out in Chilliwack, B.C., Monday morning.

The RCMP detachment said officers were called to Trethewey Avenue at around 8 a.m. for reports that a garbage truck had been stolen.

They said they were told a man had jumped in the truck while the driver was out, then took off.

The person who stole it then got into a physical altercation on Highway 1, and tried to carjack another driver, police say.

The man was not successful, according to the RCMP. It is alleged he took off in the garbage truck again, heading west.

Mounties say they worked with the Abbotsford Police Department to stop the driver, and a spike belt was deployed.

The truck went off the road, and a 28-year-old man was taken into custody, the RCMP told CTV News.

The man is known to police, and has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief, they say.

He has not been publicly identified.

No one was significantly injured.