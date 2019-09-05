

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver Police Department is investigating more than 60 thefts where a part of fire suppression equipment is being stolen.

According to police, someone is stealing standpipe connections that are attached to high-rise buildings. These pieces would be used by fire crews to take water to upper floors during a fire and without them, firefighters may not be able to properly supress a fire in a high-rise building.

Most of the pieces that have been stolen have been taken from downtown Vancouver or the Downtown Eastside and police say they believe they're being stolen because of the metal they contain.

"Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is deeply concerned about the theft of metal fire department connections (FDC’s) from buildings. The illegal removal of these puts occupants of the building at high risk," said Capt. Jonathan Gormick, with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services in a news release.

Building managers and residents are asked to check the standpipe connections outside their buildings and call police if any pieces are missing.

"We believe that there may be additional thefts that have not yet been noticed and reported to police. We encourage anyone who observes a missing connector to call us so we can investigate," said Sgt. Aaron Roed, VPD.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to called VPD Property Crime Unit at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.