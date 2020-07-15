VANCOUVER -- Jurassic Park lovers, take note.

According to a listing on a B.C.-based online auctions site, someone is trying to sell more than 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

A post on Able Auctions' website shows the dinos – including a T. rex, brontosaurus and raptors – are being sold out of the Metro Vancouver city of Langley.

Few details are available on the site, other than that there are also "hundreds of fossils, animatronic equipment, lighting, speakers and more" up for grabs.

Suggested bids were not included, but the site posted dozens of photos of the Mesozoic-era merchandise.

Would-be buyers can view the strange items at a preview on Aug. 5, but due to COVID-19, they're asked to place their bets online if possible.

The site says online approvals for first-time buyers will be expedited, but they're asked to sign up at least a day in advance.

Anyone attending the preview must wear a mask, and hand sanitizer will be available.

All photos from AbleAuctions.ca