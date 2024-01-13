VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Someone in Coquitlam called 911 last year because their burger was cold and they wanted a refund

    Every new year, E-Comm – the company that handles the vast majority of 911 calls in B.C. – publishes a list of the 10 worst nuisance calls it received over the last 12 months. 

    Coquitlam RCMP doesn't use E-Comm for its emergency calls, but a news release it issued Friday shows it still gets its share of inappropriate requests.

    The detachment highlighted three examples from 2023, summarizing them as follows:

    • A fast food burger was cold and the restaurant wouldn’t issue a refund. The caller wanted police to force a refund.
    • A caller became frightened after watching a scary movie and was advised to turn off the movie and watch something else.
    • A caller wanted assistance being put through to their pharmacy after they were put on hold six times.

    "We must treat every 911 call as an emergency until we can determine otherwise," said Jill Van Os, telecommunications supervisor for Coquitlam RCMP's operational communication centre, in the release.

    "Every second we spend answering frivolous questions about cold food or how to issue refunds is time taken away from helping someone in a potentially life-threatening situation."

    The OCC handles both emergency and non-emergency calls, Coquitlam RCMP said, adding that the centre fields more than 68,000 calls every year. Only about half of those, on average, require police attendance.

    The detachment is reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only. Examples of emergencies, according to Coquitlam RCMP, include:

    • When someone’s life is in danger and every second counts
    • When a crime is in progress: a fight, a break and enter or violent occurrence involving a weapon
    • When there has been a motor vehicle accident with significant injuries
    • When you are witnessing an erratic or possibly impaired driver

    In other situations, such as checking on an ongoing police investigation, reporting a crime that has already happened when no suspects are present, or reporting suspicious activity or circumstances, residents should call the non-emergency line or use online reporting tools.

    The non-emergency line for Coquitlam RCMP is 604-945-1550. 

