"Can't make this stuff up," the Abbotsford, B.C. police chief says.

A man in his 20s was arrested twice in as many days for breaking into a Fraser Valley construction site earlier this week.

Abbotsford police told CTV News that the 23-year-old was arrested Wednesday night for breaking into the site of a new Abbotsford courthouse.

"Not a good idea," Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr posted on Twitter, in a message that included a gif of a face-palming Judge Judy.

It's unclear why the man was trying to get in to the site at 32375 Veterans Way, but he was taken into custody with help from a police dog.

The dog found him hiding in the compound, Sgt. Judy Bird said.

He was released from court with new charges of break and enter and court conditions.

But the construction site saga doesn't stop there.

The same man returned to the site just 32 hours after his initial arrest, this time to retrieve his cigarettes, police say. It appears he'd lost his pack during the first break-in.

He was arrested again for breaching his curfew. Possible break-and-enter charges are still with investigators, Bird said.

