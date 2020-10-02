VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vernon, B.C., has joined with several groups in condemning an act of racism in the city after someone distributed hundreds of leaflets linked to a white supremacist website.

Victor Cumming says hate of any kind has no place in the community and will not be tolerated.

The Chamber of Commerce and Social Planning Council issued similar statements about the leaflets that were handed out near some schools.

The RCMP is investigating and says it shares the concerns of the community.