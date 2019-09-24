VANCOUVER - Police are investigating after someone caused tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage shooting at a hydro tower in northeastern B.C.

The vandalism was discovered on Saturday afternoon after it triggered a power outage that left 170 BC Hydro customers in the dark for nearly 30 hours.

Crews traced the problem to hydro tower off Highway 37, near the community of Stewart, and visited the scene to find extensive damage that apparently came from gunfire.

"It appears that someone used a rifle or a shotgun and took target to (the tower) and started pulling the trigger," Const. Rob Gardner told CTV News.

"They blew out, I think, 15 out of 16 of the insulators."

BC Hydro crews alerted police on Monday after restoring service, and pegged the cost of the repairs at more than $63,000.

Police said the person responsible is facing charges of mischief over $5,000, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We're in an isolated area up here, so if anyone saw anything suspicious in that area – anything that could help us out – definitely give us a call," Gardner said.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, which is offering a cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and charge.