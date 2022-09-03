Some visitors told to evacuate B.C.'s Manning Park; resort on alert due to wildfire
Some long weekend visitors to a popular provincial park in B.C. are being told to leave immediately due to an out of control wildfire while others are being advised to prepare for the possibility.
The blaze in E.C. Manning Provincial Park was estimated at 400 hectares Saturday morning. The Heather Lake Wildfire was sparked in Washington State's Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and it is believed to be lightning-caused, according to an online update from the BC Wildfire Service.
"The fire is exhibiting aggressive fire behavior," the update continues, noting it will be highly visible to any travellers driving along Highway 3.
An online update from BC Parks says a number of trails and facilities south of Highway 3 have been closed and user ordered to evacuate. Elsewhere, dense, heavy smoke is also permeating the grounds. A detailed map is available online.
"In the interest of public safety, BC Parks is providing this notice to visitors. Wildfire crews are actively monitoring and may be working in the is area. In the event of changing wildfire conditions, visitors in this park may receive limited notice to evacuate," the website says.
The sprawling 83,671hectare park has over 300 kilometres of hiking trails, and nearly 400 campsites. It sees close to one million visitors each year.
An evacuation alert is in effect for Manning Park Resort, which has the capacity for hundreds of guests in its campgrounds, lodge and cabins. The resort is also a popular location for large events, like weddings. The resort is not operated by the provincial government.
"There is no immediate threat to visitors at this time," according to a social media post, saying the alert is a "precautionary measure."
However, guests are being warned about nearby trail closures and are urged to prepare for the potential that theY could be ordered to leave.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Correction
On Saturday, an online update from BC Parks said that visitors to the park needed to "evacuate immediately." This statement was subsequently removed and this article ws updated to remove it.
