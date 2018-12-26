

The B.C. Green Party started off the year looking as though it was ready to take down the provincial government.

Leader Andrew Weaver was tweeting his displeasure with the NDP's pursuit of liquefied natural gas—an industry that comes with a massive increase in emissions. So far, however, the NDP-Green coalition that toppled the Liberal government after the last election has held.

The climate scientist-turned-politician recently sat down with CTV News to look back on 2018.

"There were some tense times a year ago," Weaver said.

After the deal that put the NDP in power came the reality of how the alliance would work when there were competing interests between the two parties.

"We had a good faith and no surprises component of our confidence and supply agreement and (LNG) was news to me," Weaver said, adding that "I was pretty firm we didn't sign up for this. We signed up for a climate plan."

After working through that, Weaver partnered with the government on B.C.'s new climate action strategy.

"We got 75 per cent of the way there. There's 6.1 mega-tonnes still to be found. Four of that would be from LNG Canada, which frankly, between you and me and the camera, I still don't think it will ever get built," he said.

Weaver may be iffy on LNG, but is optimistic when it comes to ride-hailing, despite several delays.

The Green leader said if companies such as Uber and Lyft are not allowed to operate in B.C. by next year, "that would be a colossal failure of the government."

The previous Liberal government didn't get it done and so far, the NDP has not made good on its campaign pledge to make ride-hailing a reality. Legislation that might lead to ride-hailing services coming to the province was not introduced until last month.

"I'll give them a C+ and give the Liberals an F," Weaver said.

And the Greens are taking credit for changes to the NDP's rollout.

"We got a couple of key amendments passed," Weaver said. "This was critical because I don't think we would have gotten ride-hailing without that."

As for the scandal at the B.C. legislature that saw two senior officials suspended, he said it's important to let police do their work.

"Obviously, we want more information, but I think we don't want to jeopardize whatever their investigation is," Weaver said.

Looking forward, the Greens want to re-jig their agreement with the NDP, saying much of the to-do list is complete.

They also vow to campaign hard in the high-stakes byelection in Nanaimo that could throw off the already precarious balance of power in Victoria.

