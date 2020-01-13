VANCOUVER -- Multiple Lower Mainland school districts cancelled classes on Monday due to overnight accumulations of snow.

As of 7 a.m., West Vancouver, Chilliwack, Mission and Fraser-Cascade districts said public schools would be closed Monday.

West Vancouver Schools will be closed today due to the heavy accumulation of snow

Most public school districts said they would not advise parents and students if schools were staying open, however Burnaby, North Vancouver and Richmond's districts posted online that classes would still be in session.

University of the Fraser Valley and Sprott Shaw College in Chilliwack said campuses would be closed.

But most post-secondary schools including UBC, SFU, Capilano University, Lanagara College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and BCIT all said they were open Monday.

Snow and ice were creating treacherous driving conditions overnight, with more snow expected throughout the day.

According to Environment Canada, a 60 per cent chance of snow is expected Monday in Vancouver. Temperatures are forecast to reach no higher than -4 C and could feel like -13 C with wind chill.

