'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.
But most residents have lost hope.
“There’s nothing left,” said Erik Siwik, 75, of the house he lost.
The long-time Lytton resident has been living in an Abbotsford motel, uncertain of what’s next.
“You know, it's super, super stressful,” the senior said in an interview with CTV News.
Siwik is one of hundreds of people still displaced by the fire more than eight months after it happened.
“In most of these type of disasters, it’s a part of the town destroyed and people will live in another part town. But in Lytton’s case, we’re in five or six different communities,” explained Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman.
Denise O’Connor also lost her home of more than 30 years.
“I want to move forward. I want to get going,” she said.
She’s frustrated by the delays in rebuilding the community.
Debris removal did finally begin this week on some municipal properties. Private property owners can now also begin the process.
But the future for Lytton is filled with uncertainty and there’s fear some residents won’t return.
“I feel a number won’t return for varying reasons. I think one of them is because this has taken so long,” said O’Connor.
“Do we move back here without a hospital, without grocery stores?” she asked.
“I know some people won’t come back. A lot of our elderly residents won’t come back,” said Tricia Thorpe, who lives outside Lytton and also lost her house in the fire.
Another problem in Lytton is that around 40 per cent of residents had no insurance at all, and may be unable to rebuild.
Both O’Connor and Siwik were insured and want to stay in Lytton, but have no idea when they can start to rebuild.
“So when you try to say well, what's the end game? Well, you can't have an end game if you don't have a start time,” explained Siwik.
The mayor has said he hopes all the debris removal will be complete by September.
“I’m really looking forward to people coming back and re-establishing their life here,” Polderman said.
“We’re going to try and make it as easy as possible for people to rebuild.”
It’s hoped that the disastrous fire won’t be the end of Lytton, but a new beginning for those who return.
