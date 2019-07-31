Some graduating B.C. students may have received the wrong mark on their transcripts due to what the province is calling an "anomaly."

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education confirmed Tuesday that it was in the process of reviewing the grades of every Grade 12 student in the province.

A problem was uncovered with the system that grades B.C.'s final exams, and it's possible student transcripts are showing the wrong marks.

The ministry said a team was working to identify and fix the problem, and that all B.C. high schools have been notified. The next day, the province said the issue had been resolved, and that revised transcripts would be posted Wednesday.

Because many of those students are college- or university-bound, the province had to notify B.C. schools to make sure student applications aren't impacted by the glitch.

The ministry is also reaching out to other Canadian post-secondary schools, and will work with international institutions as needed.

Parents and guardians were contacted by the ministry through an emailed message sent by their child's school. The message obtained by CTV News read, in part: " Schools have been informed of the delay in releasing the provincial exam results and we are responding to the many emails and phone calls as quickly as possible."

A student who'd applied to attend Queen's University in Ontario was emailed by the school Wednesday morning, letting her know they'd been contacted by the ministry.

"We want you to know that we will be extending the August 1 deadline for the receipt of final grades, for BC students," the admissions office at Queen's wrote.

"The BC Ministry will advise us when they are certain that all grades are accurate and have been submitted to the (Ontario Universities' Application Centre). We want to reassure you that you will not be disadvantaged due to a system-wide issue that is entirely beyond your control."

Have you been affected? Let us know at BCAssignment@bellmedia.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Mi-Jung Lee