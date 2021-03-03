VANCOUVER -- Teachers at two Surrey Schools are staging a “walk-in” Wednesday morning, after a faster-spreading variant of COVID-19 was detected in the school community.

It’s meant to draw attention to some of the health and safety concerns staff, students, and parents have been raising for months.

Staff at A.H.P Matthew and Maple Green Elementary Schools plan to wear read and march around the school just before the morning bell.

Participants plan to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Classes and student drop-off are not expected to be impacted.

Similar action was taken at two other impacted schools in the city last week.

Dozens of people marched outside Ecole Woodward Hill and James Ardiel Elementary Schools.

Participants said the goal was to show each other support in a time of uncertainty. The B.C. Teachers' Federation has been calling for a mandatory mask policy inside elementary schools, but it’s an issue health officials have refused to budge on.

The Surrey Teachers Association would like to see individual school districts have the power to enforce stricter health safety guidelines as they see fit.

“Not permitting school districts to exceed the basic provincial health and safety guidelines, when more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases have been in Surrey, makes no sense,” tweeted the Surrey Teachers’ Association.

They’d like districts to have the option to reduce classroom occupancy or cancel in-person classes all together if a variant is detected.

“We demand better safety measures, like a mask mandate in classrooms,” wrote the association.