VANCOUVER -- With the eviction date looming for campers to leave Oppenheimer Park, B.C.'s social development minister will give an update on the move.

Late last month, the province announced its plan to relocate 1,000 campers into vacant hotel rooms.

The deadline for that shift is May 9 and Minister Shane Simpson is scheduled to give an update on those moves Friday afternoon.

In an earlier statement, the province said B.C.'s encampments present "an elevated risk" during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as it's difficult for campers to follow health recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Eight hotels are being used in Vancouver, and the province said each person will have their own living space, and access to meals, laundry, washrooms, storage and health care.

