

CTV News





Reports of a firearm at a Newton park caused panic during a soccer tournament Saturday afternoon.

Parents told CTV News there were rumours of a man with a rifle, causing widespread panic.

"Everybody just dropped their stuff, stopped what they were doing and just started running," said parent Shawn Bobb.

"Everyone was running towards us and we heard it was someone with a gun. And you hear about school shootings all the time and all the kids were freaked out."

Surrey RCMP said they received a report of a man with a firearm in the area. Officers responded and assessed the situation before giving everyone the all-clear to continue the tournament.

Police said the man was located and has since been arrested.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is an isolated incident. There is no risk to the public and the weapon was an imitation," said Sgt. David MacDonald in a press release.

The soccer tournament was organized by Vancouver Whitecaps for players under 12 years old and was held on Newton Athletic Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.