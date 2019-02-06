

CTV Vancouver





Outdoor enthusiasts could be viewing the Squamish River and surrounding mountains from an even greater height if an expansion plan at a local attraction is approved.

The owners of Sea to Sky Gondola, which runs next to the Stawamus Chief and offers a sweeping view of the valley, are hoping to build a multimillion-dollar tree walk at the top.

If approved, construction could begin as early as this fall, and it's expected to open next spring.

"The elevated trail experience would start at the Summit Lodge and lead guests on a 2.5km return trip through the trees and over wetlands along Panorama Ridge," the company said in an emailed statement.

The elevated, accessible walkway would spiral up 34 metres in the air, the statement said, "offering soaring 360 degree views."

To move forward with the project, the plan must first receive approval from the local and provincial governments. It is also subject to engagement with local First Nations.

Those behind the plan have already received development applications from the regional district.