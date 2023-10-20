'So proud of him': B.C. man receives award for helping save father's life using CPR

Wayne Young credits his son for helping to save his life.

Earlier this year, Wayne was working out in his basement when he started to feel unwell.

"While I was on the work bench, I felt like I was going to pass out – and the next thing I know, I was in the hospital,” he recalls.

His wife became concerned and started yelling for their son Bryce.

When Bryce arrived, Wayne had gone into cardiac arrest.

"I see my dad passed out, I don't know what's going,” said Bryce. “And while (my mom’s) trying to wake him up, I realized that's not going to do it, so we quickly called 911.”

His next decision was one parademics say helped to prevent a family tragedy.

"I was just focused on doing CPR, and I wasn't really thinking about anything else,” Bryce said.

He had taken a CPR course more than seven years ago but credits the dispatcher on the phone for helping to coach him through the process.

When parademics arrived, they were able to use an AED to help get Wayne’s heart beating again.

Wayne was in the hospital for a month but has since made a full recovery.

On Friday, the family was able to meet the parademics who attended their call for the first time since the incident.

Lisa Salt, an advanced life-support paramedic, credited Bryce and his mother with remaining relatively calm “considering the circumstances.”

"It's not every day that somebody who doesn't work in health-care is faced with these situations, so I remember being very impressed with that,” said Salt.

“A lot of the time we don’t get to meet the patient after the situation,” she added. “It is so ncie to see that the outcome was good and he’s able to live his life.”

Bryce was presented the Vital Link Award from BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) on Friday.

The award is given to indivudals involved in saving a life through CPR.

"Without the bystander doing CPR, we don't see such succesful outcomes as we do here today,” said Brian Twaites, paramedic public information officer for BCEHS.

Twaites says the Young family’s success story is a reminder of the importance of taking a CPR course.

When asked what Wayne thought of his son receiving an award, the father was beaming.

“I am so proud of him,” he said. “ I am so thankful and so grateful.”