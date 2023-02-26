Snowstorm still impacting operations at Vancouver airport

People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.

An update Sunday morning said that 88 per cent of flights are proceeding as scheduled and that there have been a total of 201 cancellations since the onset of the storm Saturday.

"Our snow response team remains mobilized. Our de-icing facility is fully operational to help remove snow that accumulated on aircraft overnight so that passengers and planes can get on their way safely and as quickly as possible," an update on YVR's website says.

"The impact of the overnight snow means the potential remains for delays and additional schedule adjustments."

