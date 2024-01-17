Snowstorm slows traffic, knocks out power on Vancouver Island

Snowplows ruled the roads Wednesday morning across much of the south and mid-island, where upwards of 20 centimetres fell in some places, leaving roads a mushy mess, hindering visibility and creating a treacherous drive to work for many.

Crews with Emcon Services laboured through the night and morning on the Malahat Highway, where commercial trucks were checked for chains and snow plows patrolled the main road into the capital, ensuring it was still drivable.

“It’s been a long night, absolutely yes, it's always a challenge out there,” said Emcon’s Stuart Westwood.

The area hardest hit by the storm was the mid-island, including Nanaimo. The Harbour City was blanketed by as much as 25 centimetres.

Schools there were shut down, buses cancelled through the morning, and many folks got a morning workout with their snow shovels.

Some elementary and high schools in the capital region stayed open, including all schools in the Greater Victoria School District and in the Sooke School District, but by midday both the University of Victoria and Camosun College were closed.

The weather knocked out power to thousands of homes, mainly on the south island. It also left Harbour Air and Helijet grounded, as well as disrupting many morning flights out of Victoria International Airport.

By midday, snow had turned to rain, creating a slippery cocktail on many roads throughout the island, as Islanders brace for a second storm – and more snow – expected Thursday afternoon.