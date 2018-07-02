

CTV Vancouver





It's less than two weeks into summer, but on Monday morning it looked more like December than July in one part of the province.

A dusting of snow fell over Highway 97C near Elkhart, and the wintry conditions were still visible by noon.

Rain was in the forecast for the area southwest of Merritt, but those taking the Okanagan Connector were met with snow, slush and fog.

At an elevation of 1,717 metres in some sections, the highway is higher up than the Coquihalla, which did not see snowfall.

Snow was also reported at Big White Ski Resort east of Kelowna.